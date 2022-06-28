Gerrity’s is joining Wakefern grocery cooperative

Retail News
Gerrity’s is joining Wakefern grocery cooperativeSupermarket News 06/28/2022
Gerrity’s Supermarkets will become the 48th member of the Wakefern retail grocery cooperative. The grocer operates 10 stores in Pennsylvania that will be converted to Wakefern’s The Fresh Grocer banner. “Wakefern will help us save our customers money and provide an enhanced assortment of products to our customers, including high-quality, on-trend private label foods and the increased buying power of a cooperative,” said Joe Fasula, co-owner of Gerrity’s.
