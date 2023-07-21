Ride-hailing app inDrive, known for allowing customers to haggle with drivers for ride fares, is reentering the U.S. market after testing in New York City in 2018. The Siberia-based company is launching its service in greater Miami, aiming to attract both drivers and passengers who seek alternatives to surge pricing and algorithms. InDrive operates in 48 countries and plans to focus on states where acquiring licenses is less challenging, with the company aiming to become cash-flow-positive by 2024.