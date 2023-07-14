Business Insider
Uber Eats has removed 8,000 virtual brands from its app in an effort to ensure consumers see authentic restaurant varieties. The move comes after Uber Eats rolled out strict quality-control requirements, with the aim of eliminating duplicate menus and improving the overall consumer experience. Virtual brands, which are menus created for delivery-only, have grown rapidly but faced criticism for causing confusion and clutter on delivery apps.
