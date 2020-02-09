Giant Eagle GetGo debuts checkout-free store

Retail News

Forbes

Giant Eagle has installed and is testing checkout-free technology in one of its convenience stores in Pittsburgh. “Our goal here is to increase convenience. Everyone leads really busy lives,” said Laura Karet, CEO of Giant Eagle. The food retailer is planning to upsize its next test early next year, deploying the technology in a 100,000-square-foot grocery store. Giant Eagle sees a future where the technology could be deployed in more than 400 stores.