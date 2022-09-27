Retail News

Gig workers may soon be reclassified as employees

Reuters 09/27/2022

The White House’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) is expected to release a report in the coming weeks that may reclassify third-party workers performing jobs for Amazon.com, DoorDash, Lyft, Uber and others as employees of those companies. The new proposed rule from the Department of Labor is currently under review. The National Retail Federation is among industry groups that have met with the administration to voice their concerns about changes in the current classification system.

