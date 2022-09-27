Gig workers may soon be reclassified as employees

Retail News
Gig workers may soon be reclassified as employeesReuters 09/27/2022
The White House’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) is expected to release a report in the coming weeks that may reclassify third-party workers performing jobs for Amazon.com, DoorDash, Lyft, Uber and others as employees of those companies. The new proposed rule from the Department of Labor is currently under review. The National Retail Federation is among industry groups that have met with the administration to voice their concerns about changes in the current classification system.
Discussions
