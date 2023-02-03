FTC says GoodRX shared users’ health info with ad firms

Retail News
FTC says GoodRX shared users’ health info with ad firmsThe New York Times 02/03/2023
GoodRx shared information with ad firms about its users’ medical conditions and medicines, according to a lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission. Doing so violated GoodRx’s own information-sharing practices and violated a federal rule that requires companies tracking health information to notify consumers of data breaches. GoodRx settled the suit without admitting wrongdoing.
