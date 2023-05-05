Google employees compare CEO to Shrek villain after layoffs

Retail News

Ars Technica

Employees at Google were unhappy with the tech giant’s laying off 12,000 of their fellow Googlers and other steps to cut costs. Dismay over those decisions has only increased since CEO Sundar Picha’s $226 million compensation package went public. One meme of Mr. Picha depicts Lord Farquaad from Shrek with the quote, “Some of you may die, but that is a sacrifice I am willing to make.”