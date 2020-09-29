Google wants a 30 percent cut on all sales made started in its app store

Retail News
Google wants a 30 percent cut on all sales made started in its app storeThe New York Times 09/28/2020
Google wants app developers to pay a 30 percent cut on all sales related to their products if they were initially downloaded from its app store. A number of developers, including Netflix and Spotify, have bypassed the requirement by offering free apps for download and then charging customers for subscriptions through their apps instead of through Google.
