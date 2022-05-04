Government urged to expand R&D tax credit to increase food production

Retail News
Government urged to expand R&D tax credit to increase food productionFortune 04/04/2022
The Research and Development Tax Credit is the largest incentive available to the agricultural industry to increase production. Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine threatens to destabilize global food supplies and an expansion of the credit could help farmers optimize their processes and operations to help fill the breach.
Discussions
