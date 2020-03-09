Government stats not capturing the true cost of living

Retail News
Government stats not capturing the true cost of livingThe New York Times 09/02/2020
Consumers are devoting a larger share of their incomes to purchasing food and everyday staples, which have seen prices go up with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. This means that many Americans, particularly those lower on the economic ladder, are finding it harder to keep up financially while being more at-risk when it comes to providing for themselves and their families.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!