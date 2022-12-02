Grads want stability as they enter the job market

Retail News
Grads want stability as they enter the job marketThe New York Times 12/02/2022
A survey of 1,400 current college seniors and recent graduates finds that 73 percent are looking for stability when they interview for a job. “In the past, students were often looking for location, they were looking for brand name,” said Christine Cruzvergara, head of education strategy for Handshake. Today, “there’s a practicality to how people are looking at their job search.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!