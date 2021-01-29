Grape-Nuts are in short supply

Retail News
Grape-Nuts are in short supplyUSA Today 01/29/2021
Consumers have been hunting, in some cases for months, for Grape-Nuts. The cereal brand owned by Post Holdings has said that shortages and out-of-stocks are due to higher demand and supply constraints that arose during the pandemic. The brand assured cereal lovers that it has no plans to discontinue Grape-Nuts and continues to work through current challenges to get the brand back on store shelves.
