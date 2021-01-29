Retail News

Grape-Nuts are in short supply

USA Today 01/29/2021

Consumers have been hunting, in some cases for months, for Grape-Nuts. The cereal brand owned by Post Holdings has said that shortages and out-of-stocks are due to higher demand and supply constraints that arose during the pandemic. The brand assured cereal lovers that it has no plans to discontinue Grape-Nuts and continues to work through current challenges to get the brand back on store shelves.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!