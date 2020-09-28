Grocers are stocked up for what comes next

Retail News
Grocers are stocked up for what comes nextThe Wall Street Journal 09/27/2020
Grocery wholesalers, retailer and their suppliers moved up their timelines and stocked up on food items that are likely to be in high demand during the Thanksgiving and Christmas period. They also have increased inventories of over-the-counter remedies and other products in high demand during the cold and flu season.
Discussions
