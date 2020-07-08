Grocery prices are spiking due to supply chain scarcities

Retail News
Grocery prices are spiking due to supply chain scarcitiesCNN Business 08/06/2020
According to a Bureau of Economic Analysis report from last Friday, the rise in home cooking due to the pandemic is causing a surge in demand, causing supply chain disruptions that are in turn driving up retail prices. In the period from February to June, the agency tracked an 11 percent rise in meat and poultry prices, 10 percent for eggs and 4 percent for other staples such as cereals and produce.
