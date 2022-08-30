Growing number of Americans are pro-union

Retail News
Growing number of Americans are pro-unionThe Washington Post 08/30/2022
Seventy-one percent of Americans approve of labor unions, according to a Gallup poll. Approval of unions appears to coincide with a tight labor market in which workers are demanding higher wages, better benefits and improved working conditions. “Unless the labor market cools off a lot, there’s going to continue to be a lot of workers demanding collective bargaining power,” said Guy Berger, principal economist at LinkedIn.
