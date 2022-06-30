H-E-B donates $10 million for new school in Uvalde

Retail News

NPR

The school district in Uvalde, TX, plans to demolish a school that was the scene of a mass shooter event that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers. H-E-B and members of the chain’s founding family will donate $10 million towards the construction of a new school. “As we continue to mourn tremendous loss, I join with my family and H-E-B in working to ensure the Uvalde community can move forward from this tragic event,” H-E-B Chairman Charles Butt said. “Our children are this country’s future, and our schools should be a safe place where children can thrive and envision new possibilities.”