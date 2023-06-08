H-E-B to open low-price Joe V’s Smart Shop stores in Dallas

Retail News

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

H-E-B plans to open two Joe V’s Smart Shop stores in the Dallas area. It is the first time H-E-B has opened the low-price grocery concept outside the Houston market. Joe V’s stores typically measure around 55,000 square feet compared to H-E-B’s flagship format at 111,000 square feet. “We are excited to build on our longstanding presence in the area and commitment to serve more customers in this dynamic and growing part of Texas,” H-E-B CEO Roxanne Orsak said. “As a multi-format retailer, we have developed a variety of brands and formats to best serve our customers across the state.”