Hasbro to increase prices (again) on toys

Retail News
Hasbro to increase prices (again) on toysReuters/U.S. News & World Report 04/20/2022
Hasbro said it will need to raise prices further on its toys to offset cost increases it has seen. The company also said it was taking steps to make sure that it had inventory to meet demand heading into the Christmas selling season later in the year. “We’re advancing deliveries of key items so that we can ensure they’re on hand,” said CFO Deborah Thomas.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!