Here’s Why Jim Cramer Sees Opportunity in the Troubled Stock of Spice Maker McCormick
CNBC
Despite a recent 10% drop in McCormick’s stock value, Jim Cramer sees an attractive investment opportunity in the spice maker, citing its return to pre-Covid levels as a sign of potential value. While the company’s third-quarter results showed a 2% decline in volumes, Cramer believes the business is fundamentally strong, with an adjusted full-year earnings outlook that has been revised upwards. He attributes the recent stock weakness to the surge in U.S. government bond yields, a trend affecting the broader market.
Recent News
Macy’s Will Open Up to 30 Stores, as Department Store Looks to Strip Malls as Key Part of Its Future
Macy’s has announced plans to open up to 30 smaller stores in strip malls over the next two years, marking a significant shift for the retailer as it seeks to move away from declining shopping malls. These smaller-format stores, about…
Chipotle Tests Automation for Burrito Bowls and Salads
Chipotle Mexican Grill is testing automation technology from startup Hyphen to assemble burrito bowls and salads for digital orders. This move marks Chipotle’s second venture into automation after its robot “Chippy” started making tortilla chips a year ago. While many…
Big Food vs. Big Pharma: Companies Bet on Snacking Just as Weight Loss Drugs Boom
Major food companies are doubling down on snacking as consumer habits shift, but the rise of weight loss drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic poses a potential threat to their growth. These drugs, known as GLP-1 agonists, suppress appetites and can…
Fast-Food Drive-Thru Lanes Speed Up as Fewer Drivers Wait in Line
Fast-food drive-thru lanes have become speedier as fewer customers opt for in-car ordering, reveals an annual study by Intouch Insight. The average time spent in a drive-thru lane decreased by 29 seconds this year, with order wait times being 25…