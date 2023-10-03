Here’s Why Jim Cramer Sees Opportunity in the Troubled Stock of Spice Maker McCormick

Despite a recent 10% drop in McCormick’s stock value, Jim Cramer sees an attractive investment opportunity in the spice maker, citing its return to pre-Covid levels as a sign of potential value. While the company’s third-quarter results showed a 2% decline in volumes, Cramer believes the business is fundamentally strong, with an adjusted full-year earnings outlook that has been revised upwards. He attributes the recent stock weakness to the surge in U.S. government bond yields, a trend affecting the broader market.