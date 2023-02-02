High egg prices have led to a boom in live chicken sales

Retail News
High egg prices have led to a boom in live chicken salesThe New York Times 02/02/2023
Americans are buying chickens to lay eggs as a hedge against a steep rise in prices resulting from millions of birds being culled due to avian influenza. “We’re already sold out on a lot of breeds — most breeds — until the summer,” said Meghan Howard, who runs sales and marketing for Meyer Hatchery in Ohio. “It’s those egg prices. People are really concerned about food security.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!