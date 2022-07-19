H&M is latest retailer to bail on Russia

Retail News
H&M is latest retailer to bail on RussiaReuters 07/18/2022
H&M said it is winding down its business in Russia after having suspended operations in March following that country’s attack on neighboring Ukraine. “After careful consideration, we see it as impossible given the current situation to continue our business in Russia,” CEO Helena Helmersson said. “We are deeply saddened about the impact this will have on our colleagues.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!