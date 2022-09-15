H&M’s sales fell short of Wall Street’s expectations

Retail News
H&M’s sales fell short of Wall Street’s expectationsReuters/U.S. News & World Report 09/15/2022
H&M posted a sales increase of three percent during the third quarter, below the five percent gain expected by analysts. “The third quarter got off to a weak start, in common with the industry in many of the group’s major markets,” H&M, said.”Sales improved sequentially during the quarter, with a better start for the autumn collections than last year.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!