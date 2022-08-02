Home Depot associate arrested for counterfeit money scheme

Retail News
Home Depot associate arrested for counterfeit money schemeThe New York Times 02/07/2022
Adrian Jean Pineda was put in charge of counting money from the registers at a Home Depot in Tempe, AZ, and placing it in sealed bags that were deposited at a local bank. Mr. Pineda, the U.S. Secret Service alleges, began substituting counterfeit prop money for real dollars to the tune of $387,500 over a four-year period.
