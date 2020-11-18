Retail News

Home Depot to give its workers a raise

Home Depot has announced that it will invest $1 billion to pay “incremental” raises for its associates. A company spokesperson declined to give specifics on the bump workers can expect. “It varies market by market. Our compensation, at all levels, is based on skills, responsibilities, performance and market rates,” Home Depot’s representative said.

