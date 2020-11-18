Home Depot to give its workers a raise

Retail News
Home Depot to give its workers a raiseYahoo Finance 11/18/2020
Home Depot has announced that it will invest $1 billion to pay “incremental” raises for its associates. A company spokesperson declined to give specifics on the bump workers can expect. “It varies market by market. Our compensation, at all levels, is based on skills, responsibilities, performance and market rates,” Home Depot’s representative said.
Discussions
