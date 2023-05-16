Home Depot’s sales felled by bad weather and cheap lumber in 1Q

Retail News
Home Depot’s sales felled by bad weather and cheap lumber in 1QYahoo Finance 05/16/2023
Home Depot’s same-store sales fell 4.5 percent in the first quarter, below the 1.42 percent decrease expected by analysts. The chain’s total revenues fell 4.2 percent year-over-year during the quarter. Ted Decker, president and CEO of the home improvement retailer, said “lumber deflation and unfavorable weather” affected the chain’s results.
Discussions
