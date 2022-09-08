Howard Schultz says this is his last stint as Starbucks CEO

Retail News

CNBC

Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz has said that he will not return to lead the company in the future after his third time running the business. Mr. Schultz was the coffee giant’s CEO from 1986 to 2000 and then again from 2008 to 2017 before landing back in the interim role following Kevin Johnson’s departure in April. Mr. Schultz is being replaced by Laxman Narasimhan, CEO of Reckitt.