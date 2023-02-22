Howard Schultz thinks olive oil drinks will be Starbucks’ next big thing

Retail News
Howard Schultz thinks olive oil drinks will be Starbucks’ next big thingCNN 02/22/2023
Howard Schultz, interim CEO of Starbucks, thinks that the company’s new Oleato beverage line that mixes olive oil with coffee will be a hit. The line, which includes a latte with oat milk, an ice-shaken espresso with oat milk and a golden foam cold brew, will go on sale next month in Italy before expanding to Japan, the Middle East and the UK later this year. “It is one of the biggest launches we’ve had in decades,” said Mr. Schultz.
Discussions
