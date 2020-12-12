Hudson’s Bay suit says store closures are ‘crippling’ business

Retail News
Hudson’s Bay suit says store closures are ‘crippling’ businessToronto Star 12/10/2020
Hudson’s Bay has filed a lawsuit in an Ontario Court claiming that temporary store closures mandated by the province are “unreasonable” and “unfair” and put the livelihoods of thousands of retail workers at risk. The retailer claims that current regulations intended to protect citizens while maintaining their access to essential goods fails to achieve its goals.
Discussions
