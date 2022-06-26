Retail News

Hudson’s Bay warehouse workers strike over wages

Toronto Star 06/24/2022

More than 330 Hudson’s Bay Co. warehouse workers have gone on strike after union talks with the company failed to create a new labor contract that addresses wage demands. Unifor Ontario regional director Naureen Rizvi said the retailer has failed to give scheduled pay increases to some workers. “Canada’s flagship retailer is cynically exploiting the goodwill of its employees to cheat workers out of the pay increase they should and would have received,” Ms. Rizvi said.

