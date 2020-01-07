Hugo’s Tacos is tired of fighting with customers to wear masks

Retail News
Hugo’s Tacos is tired of fighting with customers to wear masksCNN/Mercury News 06/30/2020
Hugo’s Tacos is temporarily closing its two taco stands in Los Angeles saying that it is “exhausted” after trying to resolve conflicts with customers over the wearing of masks. The restaurant, which has posted a sign that mask-wearing is mandatory for service, has decided it is better to close rather than put its employees at further risk.
