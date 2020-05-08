Hy-Vee to accept SNAP and EBT payments for pickup orders

Retail News

Mason City Globe Gazette

The Hy-Vee grocery chain for the first time will accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) payments for pickup orders. “As we work to continually improve our e-commerce offerings, this is just one more way we can help our customers who want to shop from the comfort of their home versus venturing to the grocery store,” said Tom Crocker, senior vice president of e-commerce for Hy-Vee.