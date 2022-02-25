IKEA debuts new community-based store concept

Retail News

Forbes

Ingka Group’s real estate division has opened Livat in London, a new urban concept store that is about one-fourth the size of IKEA’s traditional stores. The store offers about 1,800 items on display for purchase and 4,000 overall that can be ordered for delivery. The store also features meeting spaces, food and products. “Meeting places are more important than ever; we have to get away from this idea of either/or for online and physical space. We completely believe in building places where people will create memories together. Livat is designed to be both of the community and a destination,” said Ingka Centres’ managing director, Cindy Andersen.