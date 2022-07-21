Importers move cargo to East Coast ports

Retail News

Yahoo Finance

Shippers are shifting more of their cargo to the East Coast as ports on the other coast continue to back up. “Retailers, they are basically sending their goods to all four corners of the United States instead of just all going to the West Coast… that’s because of the supply chain issues that’s been happening in the past two years,” a New York/New Jersey Port Authority spokesperson said. Forty Authority reports that its ports are now handling about 33 percent more containers than they did during the same period pre-pandemic.