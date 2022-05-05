Importers say they are getting gouged by shipping firms

Retail News
Importers say they are getting gouged by shipping firmsThe New York Times 05/04/2022
Supply chain disruptions are providing shipping carriers with the pretext to jack up rates, according to importers that want the federal government to intervene. “It’s just them manipulating the market to see how high they can drive the price,” said Jason Delves, CEO of F9 Brands. “Contracts are not worth the paper they are written on these days. They just don’t honor them.”
