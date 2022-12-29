In launch year for the Metaverse, VR headset sales (wait for it) declined

Retail News

CNBC

This was a year in which CEO Mark Zuckerberg changed Facebook’s name to Meta, debuted the Metaverse and set a bold new course for his company based largely on the promise of new sources of marketing and hardware sales. And yet, global shipments of VR headsets and AR devices slumped by over 12 percent in 2022, according to research from CCS Insight. Meta’s Quest 2 VR headset is the leader in its category and, therefore, a bellwether of the market. Sales of the model fell this year, although NPD analyst Ben Arnold attributes that to a huge surge in sales in 2021 when “VR totally crushed it.”