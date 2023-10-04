Incoming Macy’s CEO Calls Bloomingdale’s Brand a ‘Growth Vehicle’ for the Company
CNBC
Incoming Macy’s CEO, Tony Spring, and current CEO, Jeff Gennette, highlighted the strength of Macy’s non-namesake brands, including high-end department store Bloomingdale’s and luxury beauty retailer Bluemercury. Spring emphasized the importance of product curation and delivering an enhanced customer experience, referring to retail as a form of theater. Bloomingdale’s is identified as a growth driver for Macy’s, with plans to expand the number of smaller Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s locations across the country as part of the company’s “small-format store strategy.”
