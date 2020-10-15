Indie booksellers are being felled by the coronavirus

Retail News

The New York Times

More than one independent bookseller has closed every week since the novel coronavirus pandemic began in the U.S. this year, according to the American Booksellers Association. “Somebody said to me, ‘Boy, you must be raking it in with all the online business you’re getting,’” said Christine Onorati, an owner of Word bookstores in Brooklyn and Jersey City, N.J. “It makes me laugh.”