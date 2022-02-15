Inflation hits hard down on the farm

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Farmers are facing higher costs when it comes to labor, seeds and a wide variety of other essential products necessary to running their businesses. Higher food prices are the logical byproduct in this scenario. “I don’t think there is any reprieve for food prices to come down,” said Kevin McNew, chief economist for the Farmers Business Network. “It’s not just a logistics issue, or supply-chain issue to grocery stores, it’s deeper rooted than that.”