Retail News

Inflation inched up in April

The Washington Post 05/11/2022

The rate of inflation nudged up 0.3 percent in April from March, according to data from the the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The year-over-year increase in April was 8.3 percent, down slightly from 8.5 percent jump in March. Higher gas prices, largely the result of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, have fueled the inflation rate in recent months.

