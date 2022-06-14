Retail News

Inflation takes a bite out of retail stocks

Fortune 06/13/2022

Higher operating costs, inventory gluts and cash-strapped consumers are adding up to a selloff of retail company stocks. “Investors are worried about every datapoint pointing to further incremental inflation,” said Michel Keusch, a fund manager at Bellevue Asset Management. “The wake-up call started with the comments from Walmart and Target, and since then we have seen many retailers warning, adding to the general pessimism.”

Discussions
