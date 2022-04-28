Inflation takes a toll on premium mattress sales

Retail News
Inflation takes a toll on premium mattress salesReuters 04/28/2022
Rising inflation is cutting into sales of premium mattresses in the U.S., which have fared well since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic. “Inflation was high, gas prices increased – so the overall macro coupled with lower consumer confidence domestically is essentially causing the slowdown in a lot of these big-ticket discretionary items,” UBS analyst Atul Maheshwari said.
Discussions
