Retail News

Instacart CEO: Shoppable carts will lead to ‘inspirational’ customer experiences

Fast Company 08/26/2022

Instacart has enlisted Lizzo to advertise new shoppable carts that bundle products together that are recommended by celebrities, creators and retailers under names such as “Date Night” and “Late Night Moms.” Said Instacart CEO Fidji Simo, “To me, it was obvious that our experience needed to evolve from transactional and utilitarian to inspirational.”

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!