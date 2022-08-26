Instacart CEO: Shoppable carts will lead to ‘inspirational’ customer experiences

Retail News
Instacart CEO: Shoppable carts will lead to ‘inspirational’ customer experiencesFast Company 08/26/2022
Instacart has enlisted Lizzo to advertise new shoppable carts that bundle products together that are recommended by celebrities, creators and retailers under names such as “Date Night” and “Late Night Moms.” Said Instacart CEO Fidji Simo, “To me, it was obvious that our experience needed to evolve from transactional and utilitarian to inspirational.”
