Instacart cofounder leaving the company

Apporva Mehta cofounded Instacart, ran the company as CEO and then became its executive chairman. He is now leaving the grocery delivery platform. “Since I transitioned from CEO to Executive Chairman a year ago, I realized that I want to pursue a new mission and I want to do it with the same singular focus that I had while building Instacart,” Mr. Mehta wrote on Twitter. “Stepping off the board will allow me to do just that.”
