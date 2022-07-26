Instacart cofounder leaving the company

Retail News

Apporva Mehta cofounded Instacart, ran the company as CEO and then became its executive chairman. He is now leaving the grocery delivery platform. “Since I transitioned from CEO to Executive Chairman a year ago, I realized that I want to pursue a new mission and I want to do it with the same singular focus that I had while building Instacart,” Mr. Mehta wrote on Twitter. “Stepping off the board will allow me to do just that.”