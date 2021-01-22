Instacart plans to cut nearly 2,000 jobs

Retail News

USA Today

Instacart has informed employees that it plans to cut nearly 2,000 jobs including 10 held by workers who recently voted to join the United Food and Commercial Workers union. The delivery service said it was taking the action after some of its retailer customers made the decision use its own workers to pick customers grocery orders in stores. “Instacart grocery workers have been bravely serving on the frontlines since the pandemic began, putting their own health at risk,” said Mark Perrone, UFCW president. “Instacart firing the only unionized workers at the company and destroying the jobs of nearly 2,000 dedicated frontline workers in the middle of this public health crisis, is simply wrong.”