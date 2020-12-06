Instacart raises $225M in latest funding round

Retail News
Instacart raises $225M in latest funding roundCNN 06/11/2020
Instacart, which has seen its grocery delivery boosted by the outbreak of the coronavirus, announced it has raised $225 million in additional funding led by venture capital firms DST Global and General Catalyst. The company’s valuation now stands at $13.7 billion. “Overnight, Instacart became an essential service for millions of families across North America,” CEO Apoorva Mehta said in a statement.
