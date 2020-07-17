Instacart sues Uber’s rival grocery delivery service Cornershop

Retail News
Instacart sues Uber’s rival grocery delivery service CornershopCNN 07/16/2020
Instacart has filed a lawsuit against Uber’s Cornershop alleging that its grocery delivery service rival has stolen thousands of copyrighted and licensed images along with product descriptions and pricing data. Instacart claims that Cornershop’s failure to comply with a cease and desist demand led it to file the suit. Cornershop contents that the suit is intended to limit competition.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!