Instacart Workers Show off Hundreds of Dollars in Free Food That They Keep From Canceled Orders. ‘This Is the Only Perk of Working Instacart.’

Business Insider

Instacart shoppers are often rewarded with free groceries when they encounter undeliverable orders due to last-minute cancellations or unresponsive customers. This has become a notable perk for gig workers, with instances where Instacart allows them to keep the groceries. While the company generally advises returning items, some retailers don’t refund perishable goods, leading shoppers to either keep or donate them.

