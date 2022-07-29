Instagram hits pause on some planned changes

Retail News
Instagram hits pause on some planned changesThe New York Times 07/29/2022
Instagram said it was not moving ahead with some updates to the social media site after receiving criticism from a wide variety of celebrities and ordinary users over the changes. “We recognize that changes to the app can be an adjustment, and while we believe that Instagram needs to evolve as the world changes, we want to take the time to make sure we get this right,” Meta said in a statement.
