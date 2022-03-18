Intermix looks to crash the wedding party

Retail News

Forbes

Intermix doesn’t make wedding gowns, but does believe that its Wedding Edit collection will be a big hit with women going to a variety of special day events. “Over the past year, we saw over 7 million searches for bridal-related items by data provided by our digital SEO agency via Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines as it relates to fashion and Intermix,” said Jyothi Rao, Intermix CEO. “Bridal-related searches were 15 percent of our total search volume on our site. It seemed like such an obvious opportunity for us to expand upon.”