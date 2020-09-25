Internal Post Service documents show top-down plan to slow deliveries

Retail News
Internal Post Service documents show top-down plan to slow deliveriesThe Washington Post 09/24/2020
Internal documents show that the U.S. Postal Service put operational changes in place that led to mail being delivered late across the country in recent months. The push to cut hours for postal delivery employees was made in a July PowerPoint presentation by David Williams, chief of logistics and processing operations at the agency.
